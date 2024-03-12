Yerevan public transport fares to increase on September 1

Public transport fares in Yerevan will increase on September 1. The respective decision was passed at the meeting of the Yerevan Council of Elders today.

Yerevan Deputy Mayor Suren Grigoryan stated that this decision is aimed also at eliminating the “shadow” in this domain. However, he added that the subsidization of Yerevan public transport fares will continue.

Grigoryan assured that if this unpopular decision is not accepted, it will lead to serious problems in the future.

Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan, for his part, said that new public transport buses will be imported and 100 new bus stops will be installed in the Armenian capital city this year, and assured that some other significant changes are also expected in Yerevan’s public transport sector.

Avinyan said that the quality of public transport services in Yerevan is changing before our very eyes.

https://news.am/eng/news/811963.html