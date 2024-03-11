Karabakh ex-official: Artsakh former leaders detained in Azerbaijan are being forced to give interviews

President Aliyev’s genocidal and dictatorial regime in Azerbaijan violates international law once again. They not only have abducted the leadership of Artsakh, but also have prevented the possibility of their legal defense. Artak Beglaryan, the former Minister of State and Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), has raised an alarm about this.

Beglaryan emphasized that the former leaders of Artsakh—who are detained in Azerbaijan—are now being forced to give interviews.

“Using hostages for the purpose of propaganda and mass humiliation is also a crime. By the way, the First Special Adviser of the United Nations on the Prevention of Genocide, Juan Mendez, clearly notes in his report of November 1, 2023 that the arrest of Artsakh leaders is evidence of genocide, as it shows the intention to destroy the [Armenian] community [of Artsakh],” Beglaryan added.

