Analyst: Armenia openly offered to become another Ukraine

Yerevan-based political analyst Suren Surenyants has highlighted the lack of commitment from Western countries to protect Armenia against Azerbaijani threats.

In a social media post on Monday, he quoted British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey as saying that the UK recognizes Armenia’s decision to freeze CSTO membership as a sovereign right of the country and will work with Euro-Atlantic allies to support Armenia “in the face of Russian threats of retaliation”.

“Western partners are extremely sincere. They are not going to support us in the face of threats from Azerbaijan, but they are “defending” us against the Russians, showing us the “door of hope”, Ankara, which is supposed to provide us guarantees in order to “throw off the Russian yoke”,” the expert wrote.

“We are blatantly offered to become another Ukraine. And in this case the West is not interested in the outcome of this process, but the process itself, which could risk the loss of Armenian statehood,” Surenyants stated.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/03/11/West-Armenia/2974885