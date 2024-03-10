Iran-Armenia Ties Benefit Regional Security: Amirabdollahian

In a meeting in Tehran on Saturday, Hossein Amirabdollahian and Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanian weighed plans for the expansion of relations between the two states in various fields.

Referring to his visit to Yerevan in December and his positive negotiations with the Armenian prime minister and foreign minister, Amirabdollahian highlighted the importance of joint efforts to strengthen and promote cooperation in the political, economic, commercial, scientific and cultural fields.

He noted that the expansion of neighborly relations with Armenia in all fields will serve the interests of the two countries and benefit peace, stability and sustainable security in the region without foreign interference.

For his part, Kostanian extended greetings from Armenia’s foreign minister to the top Iranian diplomat.

He noted that Armenia considers the expansion of relations with Iran as very important and beneficial to the stability and security of the region.

The Armenian deputy foreign minister also presented a report on his talks with his Iranian counterpart as part of the new round of political consultations between the two countries and described the results as fruitful.

