Sirusho drops new video for her song

Armenian pop-folk singer and songwriter Sirusho has released a new music video for her song “Bats erknqi tak”.

“We’re gonna post this tomorrow but we just couldn’t wait to share with you. “Bats erknki tak” is now on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music,” the singer wrote on Facebook on Saturday, sharing the video.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/03/09/Sirusho-new-video/2974498