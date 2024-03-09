Presentation of book on Artsakh’s cultural heritage cancelled in Berlin amid Azeri pressure

The presentation of a book on the cultural heritage of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been cancelled in Berlin, Germany, following a pressure campaign by Azerbaijan.

The event for the book entitled “Cultural Heritage of Artsakh: Armenian history and its traces in Nagorno-Karabakh” was organized by the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS).

“I am sorry to write that the current geopolitical instability also affects academic freedom and ethics,” historian and archaeologist Hamlet Petrosyan posted on Facebook on Saturday.

“The last unacceptable example was the cancellation of the public presentation of the book “Das kulturelle Erbe von Arzach” (The cultural heritage of Artsakh) in Berlin.

“I am relieved that my “Early Christian Achaeology and Monuments in the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict Zone: Tigranakert, Amaras, Vachar” was published in English in that important academic collection. I hope it will interest you,” he said, sharing the paper.

