Good Friday Collection ‘helps Christians remain in Holy Land’

The Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, appeals to the faithful around the world to support Christians in the Holy Land.

By Sr. Francine-Marie Cooper

In a letter addressed to the bishops around the world, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, said many pilgrims today remain far from the city of their dreams, while the inhabitants of the Holy Land continue to suffer and die.

The Cardinal said that pilgrimages to the Holy Land have a history as old as Christianity itself.

For hundreds of years, pilgrimages were made possible “by the generous work of the Franciscans of the Custody of the Holy Land and the Eastern Churches present there,” he added.

The Cardinal Prefect recalled that, throughout the centuries, “the Church has continuously and passionately cultivated solidarity with the Church of Jerusalem.”

Since the late medieval era, the Popes have promoted and regulated a yearly collection for the Holy Land.

Cardinal Gugerotti emphasized that it is an obligation for the faithful to contribute to the Pontifical Collection for the Holy Land and hopes for particular generosity this year.

Solidarity with Christians in the Holy Land

Apart from the Holy Land being the place where Jesus lived and worked, there are also Christians living and operating there amid many difficulties and tragedies, he added.

The Prefect honoured those, who, over the centuries, have died as martyrs so as not to see their Christian roots cut off, saying “their Churches are an integral part of the history and culture of the East.”

Cardinal Gugerotti expressed his regret that today many flee their country and “abandon the places where their fathers and mothers prayed and witnessed to the Gospel.”

The Prefect warned of the dangers that face refugees who flee the Holy Land and go to the West, where the culture is very different. He asked for help to support the local Churches in finding new ways, opportunities for housing, work and educational and professional training so that local people can stay in their country.

The Cardinal emphasized that if these people leave their small businesses serving pilgrims who no longer come to Jerusalem and Palestine, the East will lose part of its soul, perhaps forever.

He called out to Catholics around the world: “Make them feel the solidarity of the Church!”

Pope Francis thanks for generosity

Cardinal Gugerotti concluded by expressing “Pope Francis’ gratitude to the local Churches, to the Franciscans, to the many charity volunteers, true children of peace, witnesses of the Prince of Peace,” and also to all who pray for and make a contribution for the Holy Land.

