Expert: Turkey seeks corridor through Armenia to realize its long-cherished plan

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim has publically unveiled the policy pursued by the Turkey-Azerbaijan tandem in his speech in Baku, claims Varuzhan Geghamyan, a Yerevan-based geopolitical strategist and regional security expert.

“The opening of the Zangezur corridor will create a new era for the Turkic world,” the Turkish official said.

“What else does pan-Turkism look like?” Geghamyan wrote on Telegram on Friday.

“The corridor is not for trade, it’s an opportunity for Turkey to put into action its long-cherished plan of seamless connection with the Turkic world,” the expert noted.

He shared a map showing the Turkic world “according to the popular perception in Turkey, which is shared by everyone, from ordinary citizens to the vast majority of the political elite.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/03/09/Turkey-corridor-Armenia/2974390