European Parliament to hold conference on Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan

The conference on the “Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan: The situation three years after the adoption of the European Parliament resolution on the topic” will be held in the European Parliament on March 19.

The event will be hosted by MEP Andrey Kovatchev, the Armenian Embassy in Belgium reports.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/03/09/European-Parliament/2974624