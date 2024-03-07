Pope Francis highlights women’s role in Church and society

Pope Francis addresses an international conference on women in the Church, and emphasises the importance of recognising women’s contributions while calling for unity and education to promote women’s rights and dignity.

By Francesca Merlo

In his address to the participants of the International Conference titled “Women in the Church: Builders of Humanity,” Pope Francis extended a warm greeting to all attendees, expressing gratitude for their presence and the organisation of the event.

“The Church needs to keep this in mind, because the Church is herself a woman: a daughter, a bride, and a mother,” said the Pope.

He highlighted the significance of recognising and valuing women’s contributions within the people of God, and he called for unity, discernment, and collaboration to achieve this goal.

The conference, which gathers individuals from all over the world, focuses on highlighting the exemplary holiness of ten women: Josephine Bakhita, Magdeleine de Jesus, Elizabeth Ann Seton, Mary MacKillop, Laura Montoya, Kateri Tekakwitha, Teresa of Calcutta, Rafqa Pietra Choboq Ar-Rayès, Maria Beltrame Quattrocchi, and Daphrose Mukasanga.

Pope Francis underscored the significance of their charitable, educational, and prayerful initiatives, which exemplify the unique reflection of God’s holiness through the feminine genius.

“The contribution of women is more necessary than ever,” emphasised Pope Francis, acknowledging the challenges of hatred, violence, and ideological conflicts in today’s world.

He spoke about the urgent need for women’s contributions, which he said are characterised by tenderness and compassion, in order to foster unity and restore humanity’s true identity.

On the topic of education, Pope Francis commended the collaboration between the conference and various Catholic academic institutions.

“Every effort to present students with testimonies of holiness, especially of feminine sanctity, can encourage them to aim higher,” he said, stressing the importance of presenting role models to inspire future generations.

Pope Francis concluded his address by highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by women worldwide, including violence, inequality, and injustice.

He called for concerted efforts to address these issues, emphasizing the transformative power of education for girls and young women in promoting overall human development.

Bringing his address to a close, Pope Francis entrusted the outcomes of the conference to the Lord and imparted his blessing upon the participants before urging continued commitment to the advancement of women’s rights and dignity.

