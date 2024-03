Armenia’s ‘Tradition of blacksmithing in Gyumri’ nomination registered on UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage

The “Tradition of blacksmithing in Gyumri” nomination by Armenia has been registered and put on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The aforesaid decision was made at the 18th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which was held between December 4 and 9, 2023 in Kasane, Botswana.

https://news.am/eng/news/811177.html