Andrea Boccelli, a great “feminist” film (on International Women’s Day) and a fascinating trailer not to be missed

(ZENIT News / Los Ángeles, 03.07.2024).- On March 8th, the film “Cabrini” will hit theaters. It is an independent movie that aims to touch the hearts and minds of 100 million eyes worldwide.

From Alejandro Monteverde, the award-winning director of “Sound of Freedom,” comes the powerful story of Francesca Cabrini, an Italian immigrant who arrives in New York City in 1889 and is met with a challenging landscape: diseases, crime, and impoverished children. Cabrini embarks on a bold mission to persuade the hostile mayor to secure housing and medical care for the most vulnerable in society. With basic English and precarious health, Cabrini uses her entrepreneurial mind to build an empire of hope unlike anything seen before in the world. The film tells the inspiring true story of this woman who, moreover, is real: indeed, the Catholic Church canonized her.

Andrea Bocelli and his daughter Virginia lend their voices to the end credits with their song “Dare To Be.” Here is the trailer and Bocelli’s music video: