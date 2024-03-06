Armenian, Iranian Defense Ministers reach agreements on mutual interests

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Following the welcoming ceremony at the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a meeting was convened between the Minister of Defence of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, and the Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharayi Ashtiani, the Armenian defense ministry said.

The agenda included discussions on the present state of cooperation in the defence sector and prospects for future development. Both ministers exchanged views on international and regional issues, reiterating their commitment to establishing long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

Subsequently, several agreements of mutual interest were reached during the meeting.

