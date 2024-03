Young Armenian family welcomes 12th child

A young family in Armenia has welcomed their twelfth child.

The baby boy was born weighing 2,800 grams in Vanadzor, Armenia’s third largest city, the local medical center reported on Tuesday.

The child was named Edmon. He has 7 sisters and 4 brothers waiting for him at home.

