St Paul’s Cathedral to host guests for £7 in ‘secret’ 300-year-old library

Guests can delve deeper into history of London landmark in one-of-a-kind stay to mark World Book Day

Amelia Hill

It adds a whole new meaning to bedtime reading: St Paul’s Cathedral is opening its hidden library for a once-in-a-lifetime overnight stay in honour of World Book Day.

For one night only, two guests will be able to stay in the “secret” room of the historic London landmark on 15 March. It is the first time anyone has officially slept inside the cathedral since the second world war, when a voluntary organisation protected the venue from bombing raids.

During their stay, the guests will enter the cathedral through the dean’s door and climb the spiral staircase, designed by the English architect Sir Christopher Wren more than 300 years ago.

At the top of the staircase is the recently restored library, which dates to 1709 and hosts a rare collection of more than 22,000 written texts, ranging from medieval manuscripts, books from the earliest days of printing to upcoming releases.

Sleeping quarters. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA

A stay includes a welcome by the dean, a tour of the cathedral and dinner at a nearby restaurant.

The next morning, after breakfast, guests will receive signed and stamped copies of yet-to-be-published books – including Holly Jackson’s The Reappearance of Rachel Price and John Grisham’s Camino Ghosts – then climb to the famous dome to finish their stay.

The cathedral’s director of visitor engagement, Sandra Lynes Timbrell, said: “The recently restored library at St Paul’s has long been a secret gem of the cathedral – cleverly concealed by the ingenious architecture of Sir Christopher Wren.

“Some very fortunate guests will now get the chance to delve deeper into the history and wonder of St Paul’s with this truly one-of-a-kind stay.”

The visit, which costs £7 a night, will be available through Airbnb with booking requests opening on 12 March at 10am.

Airbnb’s general manager for northern Europe, Amanda Cupples, said the company was “thrilled” to open the doors of the library to bookworms, history enthusiasts and those seeking a unique experience in the capital.

Alyssa Castaneda, the director of brand strategy at Penguin Random House in the US, said: “This partnership with Airbnb is a true celebration of readers in the most magical of ways.

“From exploring the secret corners of the cathedral and summiting the famous dome to reading their way through Penguin Random House US’s upcoming releases, this once-in-a-lifetime experience is the stuff of fairytales.”

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/mar/05/st-pauls-cathedral-guests-secret-300-year-old-library