Azerbaijanis destroy Karabakh parliament building

Footage from Azerbaijan-occupied Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert has been posted on Telegram, where it is seen how the Azerbaijanis are demolishing the Artsakh National Assembly (NA) building located at Renaissance Square.

In addition to demolishing the NA building, Azerbaijanis have thoroughly demolished the Freedom Fighters building, which was located nearby the parliament building.

