Armenian Foreign Minister awards Greek Minister of Defense with Order of Friendship

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. On March 4, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikolaos Dendias, who is on an official visit to Armenia.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the high level of political dialogue between the two countries, emphasizing the expansion of cooperation in various fields of mutual interest on both sides. In this context, they mentioned the Armenian Prime Minister’s recent visit to Greece and the role of high-level reciprocal visits in continuously enriching the bilateral agenda, the foreign ministry said.

According to the source, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Greece discussed issues related to deepening the partnership between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union, emphasizing the importance of maximizing the use of existing mechanisms and perspectives.

Ideas were exchanged on the possibilities of interaction in various formats. Regional topics were discussed during the meeting. Ararat Mirzoyan presented the latest discussions in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as Armenia’s positions on key issues. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized Armenia’s efforts aimed at establishing lasting stability and peace in the South Caucasus, adding that achieving this goal requires a clearly expressed commitment from both sides,” the statement reads.



For his contribution to the development of relations between Armenia and Greece, including during his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, the Armenian Foreign Ministry has awarded Nikos Dendias with the Order of Friendship.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1131724/