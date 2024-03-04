Aeroflot Open: Armenian GM beats Azeri opponent in second round

The first game day of the Aeroflot Open 2024 international chess tournament has ended.

After 2 rounds, 10 chess players have 2 points, including Armenian GMs Manuel Petrosyan and Hovik Hayrapetyan, the Chess Federation of Armenia reports.

In the second round on Sunday, Hovik defeated Azerbaijani GM Aydin Suleymanli, whose rating is 2609.

GMs Haik Martirosyan, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan, Emin Ohanyan and FM Erik Hakobyan have collected 1.5 points.

IM Arsen Davtyan defeated Iranian GM Amin Tabatabaei in the first round, who is the fourth highest rated participant with a rating of 2696. Arsen lost in the second round and has 1 point now.

The third round starts at 12 p.m. Yerevan time on Monday.

Aeroflot Open 2024 is being held in Moscow, Russia, on March 2-8.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/03/04/Aeroflot-Open/2972196