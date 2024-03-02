Ruben Rubinyan: Regulation of Armenian-Turkish relations depends on Turkey’s political will

The Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Special Representative for Relations with Turkey Ruben Rubinyan, gave an interview to CNNturk Turkish TV channel.

Ruben Rubinyan presented official information on the progress of the Armenian-Turkish negotiations and reminded that the last official meeting with his Turkish counterpart took place 1.5 years ago in Vienna. He emphasised that during that meeting, a decision was made to open the Armenian-Turkish border for citizens of third countries and holders of diplomatic passports, but the Turkish side has not taken steps yet.

“We are ready to settle Armenian-Turkish relations, but it depends on the political will of the Turkish side. If the Turkish side has such a will, we can solve this issue as early as today,” Ruben Rubinyan said.

