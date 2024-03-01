Turkish envoy proposes ‘historic’ meeting in Yerevan next week

Serdar Kilic, Turkey’s special envoy for normalization talks with Armenia, on Friday proposed his Armenian counterpart Ruben Rubinyan, a deputy parliament speaker, to hold a “historic” meeting in Yerevan next week.

“I propose Mr. Rubinyan to meet next week in Yerevan and make it a historic event,” the Turkish diplomat said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Rubinyan responded that he would discuss the date and place of the meeting with Kilic later.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/03/01/Turkish-envoy-meeting-Yerevan/2971374