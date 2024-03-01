Russia’s Lavrov arrives in Turkey for diplomacy forum

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Turkey, where he is set to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

A TASS correspondent reported that the aircraft of Russia’s top diplomat has landed at the Antalya Airport.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced earlier that Lavrov will hold bilateral talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during the forum.

The top diplomats of Russia and Turkey are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, primarily the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest – trade, energy, security, banking and tourism. The ministers will also discuss a schedule of bilateral contacts at various levels.

Lavrov will also hold a number of other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum in Antalya, namely with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubayev and King of Eswatini Mswati III.

