Ruben Rubinian: Armenia never agreed to provide corridor to Azerbaijan

Armenia has never agreed to provide an extraterritorial corridor to Azerbaijan, Rubin Rubinyan, a deputy parliament speaker and Armenia’s special envoy for normalization talks with Turkey, said on Friday.

“Azerbaijan continues to use the wording “Zangezur corridor”. Armenia does not have Zangezur. Armenia has never agreed to give Azerbaijan access to any corridors inside its territory,” he told a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

“We want to unblock the communications in the South Caucasus based on respect for the two countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Rubinyan underscored.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/03/01/Ruben-Rubinian/2971385