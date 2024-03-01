Legislature deputy speaker: Armenia is not being militarized, we’re just defending ourselves

Armenia is not being militarized, but is building its defense. The deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan, on Friday stated this at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

“We’re just defending ourselves. This is quite logical, considering that Armenia has security issues that also come from Azerbaijan. Therefore, we must defend ourselves. And it is our sovereign right to build our own defense. We do not have aggressive intentions towards any of our neighbors, and we recognize the territorial integrity of each of them,” Rubinyan said.

The deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament stressed that Azerbaijan continues to buy weapons from various countries.

“We know that Azerbaijan is doing this not only to defend itself,” Rubinyan added.

https://news.am/eng/news/810187.html