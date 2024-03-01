Georgia deputy FM: We hope Armenia, Azerbaijan will reach agreement

Georgia is interested in the development of the process of concluding a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and it offers its reliable neighbors its platform for negotiations. Georgia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia stated this at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

According to him, peace in the region is important to Tbilisi, and the Georgian side hopes that Yerevan and Baku will reach an agreement from which both sides will benefit.

Darsalia noted that Georgia sees, realizes, and takes into account certain difficulties that exist in the bilateral negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. For this purpose, Tbilisi had earlier come up with the initiative of peaceful neighborliness and offered assistance to the two countries in conducting talks.

“It is clear to us that we should encourage cooperation, rather than letting foreign players into our arena,” said the Georgian deputy FM.

He emphasized that there is no alternative to peace in the region, and that is why Tbilisi supports the negotiations and establishment of stability in the South Caucasus.

“A few months ago, we renewed our relations with Armenia, bringing them to the level of strategic partnership. We believe that it will make a great contribution to the cooperation process in the region,” said Darsalia.

