Yerevan Selects Statue for Charles Aznavour Square

YEREVAN (Armradio) — Yerevan has selected the statue to be erected in the city’s Charles Aznavour Square. The work “La Bohème” by Davit Minasyan has been selected. In total, more than 60 applications were received, and more than 100 models were submitted.

All projects were exhibited at the National Gallery of Armenia. The jury comprised Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan, Deputy Mayor Levon Hovhannisyan, Charles Aznavour’s family members, experts in the field: painters, sculptors, architects and others.

https://massispost.com/2024/02/yerevan-selects-statue-for-charles-aznavour-square/