Pope Francis Warns Against ‘Pastoral Adultery’, Urges Bishops’ Devotion Amid Armenia’s Strife

Pope Francis addresses the Synod of Bishops on the essence of pastoral care, the peril of ‘pastoral adultery’, the importance of peace in Armenia, and the role of bishops in fostering unity with the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Pope Francis recently addressed the Synod of Bishops of the Patriarchal Church of Cilicia of the Armenians, focusing on the essence of pastoral care, the peril of ‘pastoral adultery’, and the importance of peace in Armenia, particularly in conflict-ridden areas like Nagorno-Karabakh. Despite his absence due to health issues, his poignant message, read by Monsignor Filippo Ciampanelli, underscored the vital role of bishops in embodying the closeness of the Good Shepherd and fostering unity with the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Emphasizing True Pastoral Care and Unity

Within his address, Pope Francis highlighted the dangerous trend of ‘pastoral adultery’ where bishops might view their positions as mere stepping stones to higher prestige rather than a solemn commitment to their flock. He stressed the importance of selecting bishops who are wholly devoted to their congregants, devoid of personal ambition. The Pope’s discourse extended to the need for cooperation with the Armenian Apostolic Church, underscoring the significance of unity within the Christian denominations, especially in times of crisis.

Call for Peace and Support for the Marginalized

Pope Francis did not shy away from addressing the ongoing conflicts, particularly in Nagorno-Karabakh, urging the bishops to become harbingers of peace. He invoked the contemplative spirit of Lent, the intercession for all, and the prophetic vision of Saint Gregory of Narek, advocating for forgiveness and mercy. The pontiff’s message also touched on the importance of caring for the marginalized, supporting refugees, and the diaspora, highlighting the church’s role in providing solace and support to those in need.

Stressing the Importance of Vocational Pastoral Care

The pontiff concluded his address by emphasizing the need for prayer, well-prepared Synods, transparent finances, and particularly, the pastoral care of vocations. He encouraged support for seminarians and young priests, recognizing their pivotal role in the church’s future. Pope Francis’s prayer for Armenia and his call for peace reiterate the church’s dedication to healing and reconciliation, reflecting on historical failures to prevent war post-World War I. His concluding prayer, borrowed from Saint Nerses the Gracious, was a poignant reminder of the church’s hope for unity with the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Through his address, Pope Francis not only highlighted the critical issues facing the Armenian Catholic Church but also set forth a vision for a future where bishops are truly devoted to their flock, embodying the principles of pastoral care and unity. His call to action for peace in Armenia and support for the marginalized serves as a reminder of the church’s broader mission in the world today.

