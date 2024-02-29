Pope Francis’ liturgical celebrations for Holy Week and Easter

The Holy See Press Office releases the official calendar of Pope Francis’ Liturgical Celebrations for March 2024, which includes Holy Week and Easter Sunday celebrations, as well as the Via Crucis at the Colosseum.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

The Vatican’s Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff has released the Pope’s liturgical schedule for March, which includes all the celebrations leading up to Holy Week and throughout Easter Sunday.

On Sunday, 24 March, Palm Sunday, Pope Francis will preside over Holy Mass in St Peter’s Square.

Later that week, on Holy Thursday morning, the Pope will preside over the Chrism Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The next evening, on Good Friday, the Pontiff is scheduled to preside over the celebration of the Passion of the Lord in St. Peter’s Basilica, before presiding over the Via Crucis in Rome’s iconic Colosseum.

As is customary, the Pope will also preside over the Easter Vigil Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on Holy Saturday evening, and the Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square, the next morning.

At noon on Easter Sunday, from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, the Holy Father will give his Urbi et Orbi (“to the city and the world”) message, and blessing, upon the faithful of Rome and the world.

Here is the full calendar of the liturgical celebrations:

March 24: Palm Sunday: Passion of the Lord

St. Peter’s Square

10:00 am

PAPAL CHAPEL

Commemoration of the Lord’s entrance into Jerusalem and Holy Mass

March 28: Holy Thursday

St. Peter’s Basilica

9:30 am

Chrism Mass

March 29: Good Friday “Passion of the Lord”

St. Peter’s Basilica

5:00 pm

PAPAL CHAPEL

Celebration of the Passion of the Lord

Colosseum

9:15 pm

Way of the Cross

March 30:Easter Sunday “Resurrection of the Lord”

St. Peter’s Basilica

7:30 pm

PAPAL CHAPEL

Easter Vigil on Holy Night

March 31:Easter Sunday “Resurrection of the Lord”

St. Peter’s Square

10:00 am

PAPAL CHAPEL

Daytime Mass

Central Loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica

12:00 pm

“Blessing ‘Urbi et Orbi'”

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2024-02/pope-francis-liturgical-celebrations-for-holy-week-and-easter.html?fbclid=IwAR12XcN3t0WZL6EK1TQKEgwiZf10dovWZqdx2XH_LSOFaxuhHPUX5efMy8E