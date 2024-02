Meeting of Armenian, German and Azerbaijani FMs kick off in Berlin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral meeting between Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock has commenced in Berlin, Germany,

The spokesperson of the Armenian foreign ministry, Ani Badalyan said in a post on X.

