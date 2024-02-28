Karen Khachanov to Take Part in Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter Tennis Match

GLENDALE—UCLA’s Los Angeles Tennis Center welcomes top-ranked male tennis player Karen Khachanov at an exhibition match set for Saturday, March 16, at 5 p.m., organized by the Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter, a local non-profit organization formed to support and provide through sports and scouting programs for the youth of the community.

“We were honored when Karen Khachanov agreed to visit us last year, providing our young members the opportunity to meet their role model and hear of his success story as a top-ranked world class tennis player,” said Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chairwoman Roobina Arshakian. “Expanding on his generosity by returning this year to conduct an exhibition match as well as meeting with the event sponsors and our young members for questions exemplifies the level of personal commitment that has contributed to his success in world tennis and his popularity among fans around the globe.”

Tickets for the match are $15. Homenetmen Glendale Ararat will also be providing complimentary tickets to the exhibition match to various schools, colleges, universities, and tennis organizations throughout Los Angeles County on a first come-first served basis. Interested tennis programs should contact event organizers at 818-606-9400

The weekend will include a pre-match dinner with event sponsors, players, VIPs and dignitaries during a private reception on Friday March 15, at LULU in Westwood. VIP tickets for the dinner start at $300 per person and include a cocktail reception during which time guests will meet Mr. Khachanov before enjoying an elegant dinner.

Sponsorships for the match and private reception and dinner are available at the Platinum level ($5,000), Gold level ($2,500) and Silver level ($1,000) which, in addition to the cocktail reception and photo opportunity also includes the sponsors’ company logo and signage for the reception, dinner and exhibition match, as well as VIP tickets to the events.

Karen Khachanov, ranked #15 among the world’s male tennis players,has won five ATP Tour singles titles, including a Masters 1000 title at the 2018 Paris Masters, has claimed an Olympic silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and has reached two Major semifinals at the 2022 US Open and 2023 Australian Open. He has also won one doubles Masters 1000 title at the 2023 Madrid Open partnering with Andrey Rublev. He achieved his career-high singles ranking of world No. 8 on July 15, 2019.

As an ardent supporter of the strong mind in a strong body concept, Homenetmen Glendale Ararat provides Armenian American youth with moral, physical, and social education as well as familyoriented, scouting, and athletic, cultural, educational, and community-volunteer programs. In addition, it exposes the wealth of the Armenian culture and heritage to young adults, teaching them about volunteerism, community and cultural values, citizenship, and teamwork, and also provides leadership training. Homenetmen Glendale Ararat, founded in 1978, is supported by nearly 1800 members.

https://asbarez.com/karen-khachanov-to-take-part-in-homenetmen-glendale-ararat-chapter-tennis-match/