France issues stamps dedicated to Charles Aznavour and Missak Manouchian

Siranush Ghazanchyan

French Philaposte has published a collection of four stamps dedicated to Resistance Hero Missak Manouchian and legendary singer Charles Aznavour.

The stamps were presented on Tuesday in the presence of Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian, Senate Vice-President Pierre Ouzoulias and Brice Roquefeuil, Director for Continental Europe at the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Charles Aznavour’s son Micha Aznavour and Missak Manouchian’s great-niece Katia Guiragossian.

https://en.armradio.am/2024/02/28/france-issues-stamps-dedicated-to-charles-aznavour-and-missak-manouchian/