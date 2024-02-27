Justin Welby must listen to Palestinian Christians

Members of Christians for Palestine UK on the archbishop’s refusal to meet with Rev Dr Munther Isaac after the pastor attended a pro-Palestinian rally attended by Jeremy Corbyn

The Rev Dr Munther Isaac is right to characterise Justin Welby’s decision to cancel their meeting as “shameful” (Pastor says Welby would not meet him if he spoke at Palestine rally with Corbyn, 21 February). The people of Gaza are being mercilessly slaughtered and intentionally starved; meanwhile, our archbishop shuns a Palestinian pastor for addressing British crowds alongside one of our own elected MPs.

Your article describes the House of Bishops’ recent statement on Gaza as “sharply worded”. However, in our view, their position remains equivocal and misguided. For example, their statement persists in treating the situation in Gaza as if it were a conflict between two equal sides, rather than – as is becoming clearer every day – a genocidal assault on a whole population. By contrast, Dr Isaac calls Israel’s actions what they are, and speaks with moral authority and clarity.

Christians believe Jesus lived and died in solidarity with the suffering and oppressed. The archbishop’s refusal to listen to Palestinian Christians, as they cry out for justice, is a grave affront to our faith.

Rev Sam Fletcher, Rev Grey Collier and Rev Mo Budd

Christians for Palestine UK

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/27/justin-welby-must-listen-to-palestinian-christians