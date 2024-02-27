Homenetmen Leaders Unite in Watertown: Charting The Future of Armenian Youth Programs

Explore the outcomes of Homenetmen’s recent meeting in Watertown, Massachusetts, as leaders strategize to enhance youth development, strengthen regional outreach, and align with the Central Executive’s vision for the future.

On February 19, 2024, a significant meeting took place at the Hairenik building in Watertown, Massachusetts, marking a pivotal moment for the Armenian youth organization, Homenetmen. Vicken Khatchadourian, Razmik Banosian, and Vahe Andonian from the Homenetmen Eastern USA Regional Executive joined forces with Hagop Khatcherian, the Central Executive chairman from Lebanon, and Central Executive member Vahe Tanashian. This assembly was focused on discussing and aligning the organization’s mission and outreach programs for the upcoming four years.

Strategic Initiatives and Challenges

The meeting highlighted the organization’s resolve to foster Armenian youth development through strategic programs and initiatives. Key discussions encompassed the strengths, challenges, and priorities of the 12 chapters and miavors in the Eastern USA. Among the discussed priorities were completing a regional membership database, developing a youth division, and acquiring a campsite for Homenetmen in the Eastern U.S., all aimed at enhancing the organization’s capacity to serve its members effectively.

Major Annual Events and Regional Outreach

Attention was also given to the major annual events that form the backbone of the organization’s regional outreach, such as the Navasartian Games and Regional Panagoum. These events, celebrated with great enthusiasm and participation, not only strengthen community bonds but also play a crucial role in promoting Armenian culture and heritage among the youth.

Aligning with Central Executive’s Vision

The Regional Executive’s initiatives are designed to align with and complement the Central Executive’s proposed programs, as outlined in their first plenary meeting in January 2024. This collaborative approach underscores a unified effort to advance the Homenetmen’s mission and expand its impact on Armenian youth in the Eastern U.S. and beyond.

As this meeting in Watertown folds into history, it represents a step forward in the Homenetmen’s journey towards empowering Armenian youth. The concerted efforts of its leaders, both from the regional and central executive branches, promise not only to address current challenges but also to pave the way for a vibrant, engaged, and culturally rich Armenian community.

https://bnnbreaking.com/world/us/homenetmen-leaders-unite-in-watertown-charting-the-future-of-armenian-youth-programs