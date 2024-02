Tatul Altunyan Ensemble to tour France

Armenia’s Tatul Altunyan Dance and Song Ensemble will be touring France from February 28 to March 29, the Armenian Embassy in Paris reports.

The tour features 23 concerts in various French regions, including Bretagne, Occitanie, Nouvelle Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Pays de la Loire and Val de Loire.

The ensemble will introduce audiences to Armenian national songs and dances, traditional instruments and costumes.

