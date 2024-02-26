Russian Orthodox Church formally qualifies Fiducia Supplicans: departs from Christian moral teaching

It is the first time that the main Orthodox denomination, in terms of number of believers, officially takes a position against a document of Pope Francis, now becoming an ecumenical issue.

JOACHIN MEISNER HERTZ

(ZENIT News / Budapest, 02.26.2024).- On Tuesday, February 20, the Synodal Biblical and Theological Commission of the Russian Orthodox Patriarchate of Moscow held working meetings chaired by Metropolitan of Budapest and Hungary, Archbishop Hilarion.

The session revolved around the discussion of the Fiducia Supplicans Declaration, issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith on December 18, 2023. The Patriarch of Moscow, Kirill, requested that the Commission analyze the document.

After the time spent on analysis and discussion, “The participants in the meeting expressed their positions on the theological content of the ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ declaration, which for the first time in the history of the Catholic Church proposes forms of blessing for ‘unions between persons of the same sex.’ The members of the Synodal Biblical and Theological Commission were unanimous in that this innovation reflected a marked departure from Christian moral teaching,” says a note published on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The note also indicates that “the results of the work of the Synodal Biblical and Theological Commission on this topic will be sent for consideration to His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.”

