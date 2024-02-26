Red Cross delegation in Azerbaijan transmits 1,600 messages from Armenian captives in 1 year

In 2023, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) conducted 80 visits in 19 detention centers to assess the condition of detention of detainees, their treatment, and to provide support to family relations. This is stated in the information released by the ICRC on its activities carried out in Azerbaijan last year, APA reports.

Also, it was reported that 1,600 verbal, written, and video messages were transmitted between Armenian persons detained in Azerbaijan and their family members, as well as 40 verbal, written, and video messages between Azerbaijani citizens detained in Armenia and their family members.

https://news.am/eng/news/809321.html