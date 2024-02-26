Pope’s cancels Monday Audiences as precautionary measure

Due to persistent, mild flu-like symptoms, Pope Francis cancels his Monday audiences.

“Mild flu-like symptoms persist. There is no fever. As a precaution, however, Pope Francis’ audiences this morning are suspended,” the Holy See Press Office announced on Monday.

Although Pope Francis had cancelled his Saturday audiences for mild flu, the Holy Father delivered his weekly Angelus address to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

Pope Francis’ next public event is expected to be his weekly General Audience with the faithful on Wednesday morning in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall.

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2024-02/pope-francis-has-no-fever-cancels-audiences-as-precaution.html