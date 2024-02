181 Armenian soldiers declared dead, 11 others considered missing due to September fighting in Karabakh

A total of 181 Armenian servicemen have been declared dead and 11 others are considered missing as a result of the combat operations in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023.

Respective compensation has already been provided to 12 beneficiaries, the National Foundation for Servicemen Insurance of Armenia informed the RFE/RL Armenian Service.

Another 52 beneficiaries will receive one-time payments on Tuesday, after which—the monthly imbursements they are entitled to.

