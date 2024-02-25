Pope Francis and Ukraine: from St. Peter’s Square he raises his voice to remind that the war has been raging for 2 years now

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 02.25.2024).- In the context of the second commemoration of the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis wanted to make a reminder so that the world does not forget the tragedy of what continues to be experienced in that country in Eastern Europe.

After praying the Angelus prayer with about 20,000 pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square this Sunday, February 25th, Pope Francis said:

“Yesterday, February 24th, we remembered with pain the second anniversary of the beginning of the large-scale war in Ukraine. So many victims, wounded, destruction, anguish, tears in a period that is becoming terribly long and whose end is still not in sight! It is a war that is not only devastating that region of Europe, but is unleashing a global wave of fear and hatred. While I renew my deepest affection for the tormented Ukrainian people and pray for everyone, especially for the numerous innocent victims, I advocate for the restoration of that bit of humanity that creates the conditions for a diplomatic solution in search of a just and lasting peace.”

The Pope also emphasized another conflict: “brothers and sisters, let us not forget to pray for Palestine, for Israel, and for the numerous peoples devastated by war, and to help concretely those who suffer! Let us think of so much suffering, let us think of the wounded, innocent children.”

He said he was “following with concern the increasing violence in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.” And he added: “I join the bishops’ call to pray for peace, hoping for an end to the fighting and the pursuit of sincere and constructive dialogue.”

The Pope also acknowledged that “The increasingly frequent kidnappings in Nigeria are worrying. I express my closeness in prayer to the Nigerian people, hoping that efforts will be made to curb the spread of these episodes as much as possible.”

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, 315,000 Russian soldiers have been wounded or killed according to U.S. intelligence. In August 2023, The New York Times revealed that 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died and between 100,000 and 120,000 have been wounded. There are 6.4 million Ukrainians in refugee status. 18% of Ukrainian territory is currently occupied by Russia.

