Karen Khachanov reaches Qatar Open final

Russian-Armenian Karen Khachanov, the second seed, reached the final of the Qatar Open by winning against Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (12), 6-2 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha on Friday evening, Tennis Majors reported.

Khachanov, ranked No 17, will play the winner of the match between Jakub Mensik and French wildcard Gael Monfils next.

The tennis star beat Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (6-4, 7-5) and Finn Emil Ruusuvuori (3-0 ret.) earlier in the tournament.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/02/24/Karen-Khachanov/2968630