Azerbaijani armed forces units discharged fire against Armenian combat positions near Verin Shorzha

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia refutes the statement by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, which claimed that on February 24th, around 12:45 p.m., Armenian Armed Forces units had allegedly fired toward Azerbaijani positions in the eastern part of the border. This claim does not align with reality.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia informs that on February 24th, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units discharged fire against Armenian combat positions near Verin Shorzha in the Gegharkunik region. The fire was directed towards the Armenian positions from the Azerbaijani position located at the following coordinates:

40 °05’31.68″ N,

45 °52’51.44″ E.

