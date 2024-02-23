Cellist Astrig Siranossian plays Komitas at Panthéon in Paris

Armenian cellist Astrig Siranossian played Komitas’ “Groong” (The Crane) at the induction of WWII French Resistance hero Missak Manouchian and his wife, Mélinée, into the Panthéon in Paris on Wednesday.

The musician posted a photo with French President Emmanuel Macron on Instagram, writing: “What a great honor to attend the pantheonization of Missak and Mélinée Manouchian, as well as their fellow foreign fighters, at the Panthéon of Paris.”

“Through them, all foreign and stateless Resistance fighters, lovers of France and freedom enter the Panthéon. Immense gratitude to my country for paying tribute to these great men!” she added.

Astrig Siranossian was born to an Armenian family in Lyon in 1988 and began performing music at the age of three. Equally at ease as a soloist as playing chamber music, she handles the bow with virtuosity, seamlessly passing from baroque repertoire to contemporary music. Composers such as Jean-Luc Darbellay, Rudolf Kelterborn, Tigran Mansurian and Daniel Schnyder have written compositions specifically for her.

