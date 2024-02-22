The initiative from Vatican: “From Tourist to Pilgrim”

The four Papal Basilicas and the Vatican Dicastery for Communication team up to launch a new minisite to serve as a spiritual and artistic guide to the Basilicas and help the faithful turn “From Tourist to Pilgrim”.

“From Tourist to Pilgrim” seeks to introduce the Basilicas of St. Peter, St. John Lateran, St. Paul Outside the Walls, and St. Mary Major to younger audiences through content geared to their tastes.

The initiative “From Tourist to Pilgrim” also takes the form of a podcast that accompanies pilgrims along their journey—whether in-person or online—through the history of the Basilicas, offering special insights into their most significant aspects.

The podcast series launches on February 27, with a new episode released each Tuesday.

Visit the minisite: https://basilicas.vatican.va/en.html

Source: https://www.facebook.com/vaticannews