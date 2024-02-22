Macron hosts banquet in honor of visiting Armenian Prime Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron have hosted an official banquet in Paris in honor of the visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan.

The Armenian PM arrived in France on February 21. He held a meeting with President Macron and attended the solemn pantheonization of WWII hero Missak Manouchian. Pashinyan also met with President of the Senate Gérard Larcher.

The Armenian Prime Minister will have meetings on February 22 with Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1130864/