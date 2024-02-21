Thousands of relics found in 6,000-year-old tomb in Armenian village

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Archaeologists have uncovered over 30,000 relics from a 6,000-year-old tomb in Yeghegis, Armenia. The tomb was discovered during excavations which began in 2020.

Professor Levon Yepiskoposyan, the Head of the Evolutionary Genomics Laboratory at the Institute of Molecular Biology, told Armenpress that the 6,000-year-old relics reflect the transitional period when hunter-gatherers shifted to agriculture.

The discovered items include remains of both domesticated and wild animals, with the latter evidencing that humans were engaged in hunting at that time, according to junior researcher Satenik Mkrtchyan.

The Yeghegis 1 archeological site has drawn much interest among international expedition teams and experts, which once again proves that ‘Armenia has always been an interesting location on the world’s archaeological map’, Professor Yepiskoposyan said.

“Armenia’s territory is situated is such a location which, according to experts, has always been the crossroads of migration of people and animals during all periods of time,” the professor added.

The excavations will continue in July 2024.

