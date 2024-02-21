Russia releases Azeri fitness trainer

Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli, who was detained in Moscow at Armenia’s request on Wednesday morning, has been set free by the efforts of the Azerbaijani government.

He is expected to return to Baku later on Wednesday.

The Interior Ministry says the Azeri man is wanted in Armenia on murder charges.

Zeynalli is accused of war crimes and recruitment of mercenaries during the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in 2020.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/02/21/Azeri-fitness-trainer/2967458