Gymnast Suzanna Shahbazian takes overall gold at Elite Canada 2024

19-year-old Suzanna Shahbazian took overall gold at the Qualifying Championships of Canada (Elite Canada 2024) Gymnastics Competitions in rhythmic gymnastics.

She automatically received the status of Canada’s representative at the world level.

