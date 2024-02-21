Azerbaijani fitness trainer detained in Moscow at Armenia’s request

Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli was detained in Moscow, Azerbaijani media reported Wednesday.

Zeynalli posted a video on Instagram, in which he informed that he was detained by the police at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport and taken to the police station while returning to Azerbaijani capital Baku.

“They said that Armenia has issued an international arrest warrant against me,” he said, adding that he will stand before the Russian court on Wednesday.

As per Zeynalli, the police said that he can be handed over to Armenia. According to the fitness trainer, they have been looking for him since last May.

“I am in Russia for the third time already, but I was caught only now. My hope is on our (Azerbaijani) state structures. I am currently in the police department. I hope everything will be smoothened.”

But the reason why the Armenian authorities had issued an international arrest warrant against this Azerbaijani is not noted.

