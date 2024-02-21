Armenia and France to cooperate in cinema

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The National Cinema Center of Armenia and the French Center of Cinema and Animation have signed a cooperation agreement during the European Film Market in Berlin.

The Armenia-France Action Plan in cinema includes cooperation in film heritage, training, vocational education, joint production and partnership festivals.

The Armenian National Cinema Center is represented in the European Film Market at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1130776/