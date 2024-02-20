Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. European Council President Charles Michel had a telephone conversation with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, issues pertaining to Armenia-EU relations and the process of normalization of relations with Azerbaijan were discussed.

”Good discussion with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on EU-Armenia relations and Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation.

The agenda of peace, stability and prosperity for the South Caucasus is high on EU’s agenda,” said Charles Michel in a post on X.

