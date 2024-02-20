Armenian Apostolic Church Supreme Spiritual Council meeting kicks off

The enlarged meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council Armenian Apostolic Church began Tuesday at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin—and under the chairmanship of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, the Mother See informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting, the ongoing developments in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the avenues for overcoming the challenges faced by the forcibly displaced Armenians from Artsakh, as well as the ways for the preservation of Artsakh’s Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage will be discussed.

Various church administrative, diocesan, and education issues are also on the agenda.

https://news.am/eng/news/808418.html